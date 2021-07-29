Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,112 ($27.59). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,085 ($27.24), with a volume of 791,784 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRBY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

