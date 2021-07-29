BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 417.8% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

BYDDY traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 382,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

