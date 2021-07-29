Bytecoin (BCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $188,669.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 117.4% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $125.99 million and $188,669.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.42 or 0.00616207 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

