Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

