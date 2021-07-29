Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 339,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88. Cactus has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

