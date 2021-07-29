Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 39,800 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling purchased 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

On Thursday, July 1st, Karl Siegling bought 10,462 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$11,330.35 ($8,093.10).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$31,590.00 ($22,564.29).

On Friday, June 25th, Karl Siegling bought 1,100 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$1,189.10 ($849.36).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$1,080.00 ($771.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

