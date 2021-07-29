California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,978 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adient by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of ADNT opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

