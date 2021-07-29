California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Univar Solutions worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Univar Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 663,391 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

