California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $2,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $360,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE HASI opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

