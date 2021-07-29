California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.75 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Silgan worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 235.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

