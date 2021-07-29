California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 218 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Shake Shack worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

