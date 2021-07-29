California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 293 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.