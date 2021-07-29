California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.10

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.