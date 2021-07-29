Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 77,000 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $11,226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

ASH stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.