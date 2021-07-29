Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

