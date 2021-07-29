Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.83 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 638.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,430 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

