Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.77 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,851 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after buying an additional 128,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chevron by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.