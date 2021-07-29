Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 11,538.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Fastly worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,694,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,695. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

