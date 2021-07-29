Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.49 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 753,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

