Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.94% of Arch Resources worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

ARCH stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $978.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

