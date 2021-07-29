Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $5.07 Million Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,581,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.