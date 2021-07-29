Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$321.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 820,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.95. The company has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$71.78 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

