Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.66). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $32,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 303.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 198,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.71. 1,164,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

