Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.11. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.