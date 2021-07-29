Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37. Capgemini has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $42.05.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

