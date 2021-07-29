Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $73.35 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

