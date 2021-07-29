Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $218,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyson Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 441,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,301.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59,775 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

