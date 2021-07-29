Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock traded down GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170.71 ($2.23). 1,383,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,951. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

