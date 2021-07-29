Capital One Financial Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of PVAC opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $691.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

