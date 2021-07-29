Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,031 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12,290.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

ACES stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26.

