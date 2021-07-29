Captrust Financial Advisors Has $167,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cinemark were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.