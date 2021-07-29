Captrust Financial Advisors Has $173,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 411.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

