Captrust Financial Advisors Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 285.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,065,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

