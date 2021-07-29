Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

