Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 154 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lindsay by 16.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lindsay by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindsay by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lindsay by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN stock opened at $157.80 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $91.41 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

