CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,163,679.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,804 shares of company stock worth $11,996,508. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

