Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 40,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,043. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.