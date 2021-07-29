Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Catalent reported sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.