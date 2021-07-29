Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 217,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.31 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.