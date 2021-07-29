Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post sales of $12.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $13.01 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $49.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $50.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.08 billion to $58.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,806. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $130.21 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.