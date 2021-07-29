CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.590-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBZ stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

