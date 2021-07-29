CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.34 and last traded at $97.03. Approximately 62,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,649,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

