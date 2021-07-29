CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%.
NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,818. CBTX has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $678.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
