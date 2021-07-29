CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%.

NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,818. CBTX has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $678.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

