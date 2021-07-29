CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,353. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $251.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.