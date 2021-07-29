Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $55.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $44.06. 8,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after acquiring an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after buying an additional 537,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

