Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. Celestica has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.32.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

