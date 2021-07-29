Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, June 4th.

CLS stock opened at C$11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

