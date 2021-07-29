Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELTF shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

