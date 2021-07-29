Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 6.57.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

