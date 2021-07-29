Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.17. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

